(III) Two billiard balls in contact with each other are struck by a third ball moving at 5.5 m/s as shown in Fig. 9–46a. If both of the first two balls move after the collision at an angle of 32° to the initial path of the third ball (Fig. 9–46b), find the velocities of all three balls after the collision. Assume all balls have the same mass, and the collision is elastic.

<IMAGE>