18. Waves & Sound
Wave Interference
Problem 17c
FIGURE EX17.27 shows the circular wave fronts emitted by two wave sources. b. Make a table with rows labeled P, Q, and R and columns labeled r1 ,r2 , Δr , and C/D. Fill in the table for points P, Q, and R, giving the distances as multiples of λ and indicating, with a C or a D, whether the interference at that point is constructive or destructive.
