Two radio antennas A and B radiate in phase. Antenna B is 120 m to the right of antenna A. Consider point Q along the extension of the line connecting the antennas, a horizontal distance of 40 m to the right of antenna B. The frequency, and hence the wavelength, of the emitted waves can be varied. (a) What is the longest wavelength for which there will be destructive interference at point Q?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2views
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Wave Interference with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford