CALC. A thin, taut string tied at both ends and oscillating in its third harmonic has its shape described by the equation y(x, t) = (5.60 cm) sin[(0.0340 rad/cm)x] sin[(50.0 rad/s)t], where the origin is at the left end of the string, the x-axis is along the string, and the y-axis is perpendicular to the string. (a) Draw a sketch that shows the standing-wave pattern.
