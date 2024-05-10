21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
Mean Free Path of Gases
Problem 18.75
The density of atoms, mostly hydrogen, in interstellar space is about one per cubic centimeter. Estimate the mean free path of the hydrogen atoms, assuming an atomic diameter of 1.0 x 10⁻¹⁰ m.
