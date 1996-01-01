Nothing can escape the event horizon of a black hole, not even light. You can think of the event horizon as being the distance from a black hole at which the escape speed is the speed of light, 3.00 ✕ 10⁸ m/s, making all escape impossible. What is the radius of the event horizon for a black hole with a mass 5.0 times the mass of the sun? This distance is called the Schwarzschild radius.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2views
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Spring Force (Hooke's Law) with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford