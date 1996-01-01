Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

A 1.1 m length of string has a radius of 1.2 mm. It stretches by 1.2 cm when a 5.6 kg mass is suspended from it. What is Young’s modulus of the rope?

