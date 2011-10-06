1. Intro to Physics Units
Introduction to Units
Problem 36k
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Some particle accelerators allow protons (p⁺) and antiprotons (p⁻) to circulate at equal speeds in opposite directions in a device called a storage ring. The particle beams cross each other at various points to cause p⁺ + p⁻ collisions. In one collision, the outcome is p⁺ + p⁻ → e⁺ + e⁻ + y + y, where y represents a high-energy gamma-ray photon. The electron and positron are ejected from the collision at 0.9999995c and the gamma-ray photon wavelengths are found to be 1.0 x 10⁻⁶ nm. What were the proton and antiproton speeds, as a fraction of c, prior to the collision?
4
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Introduction to Physics Channel with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 9 videos