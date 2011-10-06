1. Intro to Physics Units
The factor γ appears in many relativistic expressions. A value γ=1.01 implies that relativity changes the Newtonian values by approximately 1% and that relativistic effects can no longer be ignored. At what kinetic energy, in MeV, is γ=1.01 for (a) an electron, (b) a proton, and (c) an alpha particle?
