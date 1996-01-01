22. The First Law of Thermodynamics
Heat Equations for Special Processes & Molar Specific Heats
2:36 minutes
Problem 19v
Textbook Question
5.0 g of nitrogen gas at 20°C and an initial pressure of 3.0 atm undergo an isobaric expansion until the volume has tripled. c. What is the gas pressure after the decrease?
