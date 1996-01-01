Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Physics30. Induction and InductanceFaraday's Law
Problem 29j
A flat, rectangular coil of dimensions l and w is pulled with uni-form speed v through a uniform magnetic field B with the plane of its area perpen-dicular to the field (Fig. E29.14). (a) Find the emf induced in this coil. (b) If the speed and magnetic field are both tripled, what is the induced emf?

