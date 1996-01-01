Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Physics30. Induction and InductanceFaraday's Law
Shrinking Loop. A circular loop of flexible iron wire has an initial circumference of 165.0 cm, but its circumference is decreasing at a constant rate of 12.0 cm/s due to a tangential pull on the wire. The loop is in a constant, uniform magnetic field oriented perpendicular to the plane of the loop and with magnitude 0.500 T. (a) Find the emf induced in the loop at the instant when 9.0 s have passed.

