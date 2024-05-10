19. Fluid Mechanics
Buoyancy & Buoyant Force
9:31 minutes
Problem 13.39
(II) How many helium-filled balloons would it take to lift a person? Assume the person has a mass of 72 kg and that each helium-filled balloon is spherical with a diameter of 36 cm.
