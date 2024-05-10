A tub of water rests on a scale as shown in Fig. 13–61. The weight of the tub plus water is 100 N. A 50-N concrete brick is tied by a cord to a fixed arm and lowered into the water but does not touch the bottom of the tub. What does the scale read now? [Hint: Draw two free-body diagrams, one for the brick and a second one for the tub + water + brick.]

<IMAGE>