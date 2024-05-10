19. Fluid Mechanics
Buoyancy & Buoyant Force
11:03 minutes
Problem 13.90
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A tub of water rests on a scale as shown in Fig. 13–61. The weight of the tub plus water is 100 N. A 50-N concrete brick is tied by a cord to a fixed arm and lowered into the water but does not touch the bottom of the tub. What does the scale read now? [Hint: Draw two free-body diagrams, one for the brick and a second one for the tub + water + brick.]
<IMAGE>
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:11m
Play a video:
19
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 15 videos