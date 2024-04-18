Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Gravitational Force Gravitational force is the attractive force between two masses, described by Newton's law of universal gravitation. It states that the force is proportional to the product of the masses and inversely proportional to the square of the distance between their centers. In the case of binary stars, this force acts to pull the stars toward each other, but it is balanced by their orbital motion. Recommended video: Guided course 05:41 05:41 Gravitational Forces in 2D

Orbital Motion Orbital motion refers to the movement of an object in a curved path around a central point due to gravitational forces. In a binary star system, each star orbits the common center of mass, which is located midway between them. This motion creates a centripetal force that counteracts the gravitational pull, preventing the stars from crashing into each other. Recommended video: Guided course 04:45 04:45 Geosynchronous Orbits