Identify the formula for gravitational force: The gravitational force between two masses is given by Newton's law of universal gravitation, which is \( F = \frac{G \cdot m_1 \cdot m_2}{r^2} \), where \( G \) is the gravitational constant, \( m_1 \) and \( m_2 \) are the masses, and \( r \) is the distance between the centers of the two masses.