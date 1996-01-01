2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Average Velocity
Problem 1
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
If you are driving 85 km/h along a straight road and you look to the side for 2.0 s, how far do you travel during this inattentive period?
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
14
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Intro to Velocity and Speed with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 8 videos