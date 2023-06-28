Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Physics2. 1D Motion / KinematicsAverage Velocity
4:15 minutes
Problem 2d
Textbook Question

Julie drives 100 mi to Grandmother's house. On the way to Grandmother's, Julie drives half the distance at 40 mph and half the distance at 60 mph. On her return trip, she drives half the time at 40 mph and half the time at 60 mph. (a) What is Julie's average speed on the way to Grandmother's house?

Verified Solution
clock
4m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
5
Was this helpful?
5:35m

Watch next

Master Intro to Velocity and Speed with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford

Start learning
1:16
Speed, Velocity, and Acceleration | Physics of Motion Explained
2 Minute Classroom
533
1
3:37
Kinematics 2: Distance, Displacement, Speed and Velocity
fizxtchr
204
05:35
Intro to Velocity and Speed
Patrick Ford
1640
25
5
05:44
Solving Constant and Average Velocity Problems
Patrick Ford
1398
30
3
01:21
Baseball Pitch
Patrick Ford
1000
25
07:33
Constant Velocity with Multiple Parts
Patrick Ford
1156
18
1
05:22
Race Against Time
Patrick Ford
757
15
4:50
Distance, Position, Displacement, Velocity, and Acceleration
lasseviren1
178
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.