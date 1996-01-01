Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Physics20. Heat and TemperatureCalorimetry with Temperature and Phase Changes
Problem 17e
An asteroid with a diameter of 10 km and a mass of 2.60*10^15 kg impacts the earth at a speed of 32.0 km/s, landing in the Pacific Ocean. If 1.00% of the asteroid’s kinetic energy goes to boiling the ocean water (assume an initial water temperature of 10.0°C), what mass of water will be boiled away by the collision? (For comparison, the mass of water contained in Lake Superior is about 2*10^15 kg.)

