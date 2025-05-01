Consider a uniform magnetic field: the magnetic force on a charged particle is given by \(\mathbf{F} = q\mathbf{v} \times \mathbf{B}\), where \(\mathbf{v}\) is the velocity of the particle and \(\mathbf{B}\) is the magnetic field. If the proton is at rest (\(\mathbf{v} = 0\)), then \(\mathbf{F} = 0\), so the proton experiences no force in a uniform magnetic field when at rest.