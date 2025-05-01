(I) The CM of an empty 1750-kg Jeep is 2.40 m behind the front of the Jeep. How far from the front of the Jeep will the CM be when two people sit in the front seat 2.80 m from the front of the Jeep, and three people sit in the back seat 3.90 m from the front? Assume that each person has a mass of 65.0 kg.