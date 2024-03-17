11. Momentum & Impulse
Problem 9.54
(I) The distance between a carbon atom (m = 12 u) and an oxygen atom (m = 16 u) in the CO molecule is 1.13 x 10⁻¹⁰ m . How far from the carbon atom is the center of mass of the molecule?
