Physics9. Work & EnergyIntro to Energy & Kinetic Energy
Problem 9f
A Porsche 944 Turbo has a rated engine power of 217 hp. 30% of the power is lost in the engine and the drive train, and 70% reaches the wheels. The total mass of the car and driver is 1480 kg, and two-thirds of the weight is over the drive wheels. (b) If the Porsche accelerates at aₘₐₓ, what is its speed when it reaches maximum power output?

