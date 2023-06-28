Skip to main content
7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Inclined Planes
A 4000 kg truck is parked on a 15 degrees slope. How big is the friction force on the truck? The coefficient of static friction between the tires and the road is 0.90.
Verified Solution
