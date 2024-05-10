7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Inclined Planes
Problem 4.88a
Consider the system shown in Fig. 4–68 with m_A = 8.2kg and m_B = 11.5kg. The angles θᴀ = 59° and θ_B = 32°. <IMAGE>
(a) In the absence of friction, what force F→ would be required to pull the masses at a constant velocity up the fixed inclines?
