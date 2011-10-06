1. Intro to Physics Units
A ruby laser emits an intense pulse of light that lasts a mere 10 ns. The light has a wavelength of 690 nm, and each pulse has an energy of 500 mJ. b. What is the rate of photon emission, in photons per second, during the 10 ns that the laser is 'on'?
