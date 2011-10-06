1. Intro to Physics Units
A 100 W incandescent lightbulb emits about 5 W of visible light. (The other 95 W are emitted as infrared radiation or lost as heat to the surroundings.) The average wavelength of the visible light is about 600 nm, so make the simplifying assumption that all the light has this wavelength. How many visible-light photons does the bulb emit per second?
