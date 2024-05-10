6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
(II) A uniform rod AB of length 4.5 m and mass M = 3.8 kg is hinged at A and held in equilibrium by a light cord, as shown in Fig. 12–69. A load W = 22 N hangs from the rod at a distance d so that the tension in the cord is 85 N.
(a) Draw a free-body diagram for the rod.
<IMAGE>
Verified Solution
