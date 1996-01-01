6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Types Of Forces & Free Body Diagrams
Problem 7e
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Block A in FIGURE EX7.4 is sliding down the incline. The rope is massless, and the massless pulley turns on frictionless bearings, but the surface is not frictionless. The rope and the pulley are among the interacting objects, but you'll have to decide if they're part of the system. (c) Draw a free-body diagram for each object in the system. Use dashed lines to connect members of an action/reaction pair.
3
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Types of Forces with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 17 videos