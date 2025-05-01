Recall that opposite electric charges attract each other due to the electrostatic force, which is described by Coulomb's law: \(F = k \frac{|q_1 q_2|}{r^2}\), where \(F\) is the force between charges, \(q_1\) and \(q_2\) are the magnitudes of the charges, \(r\) is the distance between them, and \(k\) is Coulomb's constant.