Problem 5.14
(II) Drag-race tires in contact with an asphalt surface have a very high coefficient of static friction. Assuming a constant acceleration and no slipping of tires, estimate the coefficient of static friction needed for a drag racer to cover 1.0 km in 12 s, starting from rest.
