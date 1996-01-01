32. Electromagnetic Waves
FIGURE P30.47 shows a 1.0-cm-diameter loop with R=0.50 Ω inside a 2.0-cm-diameter solenoid. The solenoid is 8.0 cm long, has 120 turns, and carries the current shown in the graph. A positive current is cw when seen from the left. Determine the current in the loop at t=0.010 s.
