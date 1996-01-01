Multiple Choice

The Earth has mass 5.97 × 1024 kg, radius 6.37 × 106 m. The Earth-Sun distance is 1.5 × 1011 m. Calculate its angular momentum as it spins around itself. Treat the Earth as a solid sphere of uniform mass distribution.

BONUS 1:Treating the Earth as a point mass, calculate its angular momentum as it spins around the Sun.

BONUS 2:Does the Earth have linear momentum as it spins around (i) itself; (ii) the Sun?