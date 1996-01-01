The Earth has mass 5.97 × 1024 kg, radius 6.37 × 106 m. The Earth-Sun distance is 1.5 × 1011 m. Calculate its angular momentum as it spins around itself. Treat the Earth as a solid sphere of uniform mass distribution.
BONUS 1:Treating the Earth as a point mass, calculate its angular momentum as it spins around the Sun.
BONUS 2:Does the Earth have linear momentum as it spins around (i) itself; (ii) the Sun?
Master Angular Momentum of a Point Mass with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.