The Earth has mass 5.97 × 1024 kg, radius 6.37 × 106 m. The Earth-Sun distance is 1.5 × 1011 m. Calculate its angular momentum as it spins around itself. Treat the Earth as a solid sphere of uniform mass distribution. 

BONUS 1:Treating the Earth as a point mass, calculate its angular momentum as it spins around the Sun. 

BONUS 2:Does the Earth have linear momentum as it spins around (i) itself; (ii) the Sun?

