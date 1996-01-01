8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Uniform Circular Motion
Problem 5.62b
(III) The position of a particle moving in the xy plane is given by r→ = (2.0m) cos [(3.0 rad/s)t ] i hut +(2.0m) sin [(3.0 rad/s)t ] j hut, where r is in meters and t is in seconds.
(b) Calculate the velocity and acceleration vectors as functions of time.
