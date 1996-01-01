8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Uniform Circular Motion
Problem 5.53
(II) While fishing, you get bored and start to swing a sinker weight around in a circle below you on a 0.45-m piece of fishing line. The weight makes a complete circle every 0.65 s. What is the angle that the fishing line makes with the vertical? [Hint: See Fig. 5–20.] <IMAGE>
