Coulomb's Law Coulomb's Law describes the electrostatic force between two charged particles. It states that the force is directly proportional to the product of the magnitudes of the charges and inversely proportional to the square of the distance between them. This principle is essential for understanding the interactions between the protons and electrons in the H₂ molecule.

Potential Energy in Electrostatics The potential energy (U) in an electrostatic system is the work done to assemble the system of charges from infinity to their current positions. For two point charges, it can be calculated using the formula U = k * (q₁ * q₂) / r, where k is Coulomb's constant, q₁ and q₂ are the charges, and r is the distance between them. This concept is crucial for graphing U as a function of distance (d) in the given problem.