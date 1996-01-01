One possible form for the potential energy (U) of a diatomic molecule (Fig. 40–8) is called the Morse Potential:





U = U₀ [1 - e⁻ᵃ⁽ʳ ⁻ ʳᵒ⁾]².





(a) Show that r₀ represents the equilibrium distance and U₀ the dissociation energy.





<IMAGE>.