Surface Tension Surface tension is a physical property of liquids that causes the surface to behave like a stretched elastic membrane. It arises from the cohesive forces between liquid molecules, which are stronger at the surface due to the lack of neighboring molecules above. This phenomenon allows small objects, like insects, to remain on the surface of water without sinking, provided their weight does not exceed the force exerted by surface tension.

Weight and Buoyancy Weight is the force exerted by gravity on an object, calculated as the product of mass and gravitational acceleration. Buoyancy, on the other hand, is the upward force exerted by a fluid that opposes the weight of an object submerged in it. For the insect to remain on the water's surface, the buoyant force must be equal to or greater than its weight, which depends on the insect's mass and the area of its legs in contact with the water.