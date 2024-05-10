19. Fluid Mechanics
Density
7:07 minutes
Problem 13.38c
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(II) On dry land, an athlete weighs 70.2 kg. The same athlete, when submerged in a swimming pool and hanging from a scale, has an “apparent weight” of 3.4 kg. Using Example 13–10 as a guide,
(c) What is the athlete’s percent body fat assuming it is given by the formula (495 / SG) - 450?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:7m
Play a video:
14
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 10 videos