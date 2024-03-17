10. Conservation of Energy
Energy with Non-Conservative Forces
5:06 minutes
Problem 8.2
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(I) You drop a basketball from a height of 5.0 m, which rebounds to a new height of 3.0 m. How much energy is lost to nonconservative forces? Give your answer as percentage of the initial energy.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:5m
Play a video:
1
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 8 videos