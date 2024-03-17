10. Conservation of Energy
Energy with Non-Conservative Forces
6:28 minutes
Problem 8.35
(II) You slide down an 8.0-m-high icy hill (≈ frictionless). At the bottom is a level stretch where the coefficient of kinetic friction is 0.30. How far would you travel across the level stretch?
