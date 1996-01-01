2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Velocity-Time Graphs & Acceleration
Problem 30 d
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(II) Figure 2–42 shows the velocity of a train as a function of time.
(d) When was the magnitude of the acceleration greatest?
<IMAGE>
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
5
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Velocity-Time Graphs & Acceleration with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 7 videos