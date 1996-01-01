2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Velocity-Time Graphs & Acceleration
Problem 31
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(II) A sports car accelerates approximately as shown in the velocity–time graph of Fig. 2–43. (The short flat spots in the curve represent manual shifting of the gears.) Estimate the car's average acceleration in
(a) second gear and (b) fourth gear. <IMAGE>
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
16
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Velocity-Time Graphs & Acceleration with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 7 videos