According to Newton's Law of Gravity, the two forces acting on a skydiver during free fall are and air . Which pair correctly fills in the blanks?
Three identical satellites , , and are launched into circular orbits around Earth at different altitudes: is closest to Earth, is at a medium altitude, and is farthest from Earth. Rank the magnitude of the net gravitational force acting on each satellite due to Earth from greatest to least.