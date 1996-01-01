25. Electric Potential
Equipotential Surfaces
Problem 26b
Metal sphere 1 has a positive charge of 6.0 nC. Metal sphere 2, which is twice the diameter of sphere 1, is initially uncharged. The spheres are then connected together by a long, thin metal wire. What are the final charges on each sphere?
