25. Electric Potential
Electric Potential
4:48 minutes
Problem 23.36
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(II) A total charge Q is uniformly distributed on a thread of length ℓ . The thread forms a semicircle. What is the potential at the full-circle’s center? (Assume V = 0 at large distances.)
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
5
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 10 videos