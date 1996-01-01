25. Electric Potential
Electric Potential
Problem 23.16
(II) A 32-cm-diameter conducting sphere is charged to 480 V relative to V = 0 at r = ∞ .
(a) What is the surface charge density σ?
(b) At what distance will the potential due to the sphere be only 25 V?
Verified Solution
