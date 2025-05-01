Under some circumstances, a star can collapse into an extremely dense object made mostly of neutrons and called a neutron star. The density of a neutron star is roughly 10 14 10^{14} times as great as that of ordinary solid matter. Suppose we represent the star as a uniform, solid, rigid sphere, both before and after the collapse. The star's initial radius was 7.0 × 10 5 km 7.0\times10^5\text{ km} (comparable to our sun); its final radius is 16 km. If the original star rotated once in 30 30 days, find the angular speed of the neutron star.