The rotor (flywheel) of a toy gyroscope has mass 0.140 kg. Its moment of inertia about its axis is 1.20 * 10^-4 kg•m^2. The mass of the frame is 0.0250 kg. The gyroscope is supported on a single pivot (Fig. E10.51) with its center of mass a horizontal distance of 4.00 cm from the pivot. The gyroscope is precessing in a horizontal plane at the rate of one revolution in 2.20 s.
(a) Find the upward force exerted by the pivot.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
1views
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Conservation of Angular Momentum with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford