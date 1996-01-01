21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
Kinetic-Molecular Theory of Gases
The 2010 Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded for the discovery of graphene, a two-dimensional form of carbon in which the atoms form a two-dimensional crystal-lattice sheet only one atom thick. Predict the molar specific heat of graphene. Give your answer as a multiple of R.
